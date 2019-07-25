Eyeing late summer opening in Richmond, Drive Shack looking to fill 300 positions

Two new interactive driving ranges are bringing hundreds of jobs to the Greater Richmond area.

Both Topgolf and Drive Shack are slated to open in the coming months, and grand openings for both locations are looming as both companies are actively looking to fill at least 650 positions.

At Drive Shack, applicants may be challenged to a game of Cornhole or giant Jenga. It’s just one of the unique ways the company is looking to fill 300 jobs for its upcoming location.

“They’re not your usual boring sitdown interview,” Drive Shack General Manager Michael Matley explained. “Allows us to recruit diversely, but also identify what your natural talents are.”

Construction is wrapping up — Astroturf will soon be installed on top of the gravel that currently lines the lot. Matley believes they’re on track for a late summer opening.

“We’re looking for positions from line cooks, prep cooks, servers, bartenders, food runners, so I’m sure there’s something out there for everybody,” Matley added.

“We’re looking for people that are driven to be a part of a team.” said Matley.

Matley also tells 8News all of those positions will offer starting salaries above minimum wage. Management says teens and students are welcome to apply, especially during those busy times of the year.

“To be able to come in and hire 300 people, or create those 300 jobs, it makes me feel super happy that we can do that and truly be a part of this community,” Matley said.

More information about openings and hiring events for Drive Shack can be found on the company’s career page or Facebook page. Hiring is ongoing until August 14.

Click here for more information on the available jobs at Drive Shack. Details about hiring events at TopGolf can be found here. To register for a Topgolf MISSION: Ambition hiring event, please visit this link.