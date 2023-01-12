RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Canceled flights and a number of delays. That was the scene at Richmond International Airport Wednesday morning after all flight departures were paused in the U.S.

Flights started getting delayed around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration quickly moved through the system at airports nationwide, causing thousands of delays across the United States.

All flights out of Richmond International Airport were paused until about 9 a.m.

“As of right now, we don’t know when it’s going to arrive because of the delays. We don’t even have a gate number,” said traveler Blair Walters.

Walters said told 8News she was traveling to Chicago for boot camp. She had been at the airport for hours, waiting on a flight that was supposed to be at 5 p.m.

“At the moment I’m unaware of when it will actually arrive because all the delays have backed everything up,” Walters said. “It doesn’t even show me if it’s going to be on time or not. So as of now, I’m just waiting at the airport to see what’s going to happen next.”

There were more than 2,500 delayed flights within, into and out of the United States, according to the aggregate data website FlightAware.

“It’s been a little bit of an inconvenience, but I know it wasn’t their fault and they’re resolving it so well just bear with them and pray for the best,” Walters said. “We have no choice.”

Troy Bell a spokesperson for the Airport, said 19 departures were scheduled at the airport between 6 and 9 a.m. There were five cancelations and 30 delays of at least one hour according to the latest update. The airport is now back to getting flights off the ground and back on schedule.

According to the Associated Press, the White House says there is no evidence of a cyberattack.