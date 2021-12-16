FAA to award $76.9 million to Virginia airports through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON D.C., (WRIC) — The United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is awarding $76.9 million to Virginia’s 46 airports with funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Investment in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects can be anticipated with the money made available through the law.

This is the first of five annual rounds of funding the Virginia airports will receive, according to a release from the FAA.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

Virginia airports are able to submit projects to the FAA that they want to use the funding on in the coming weeks.

Increased airport safety, equity and sustainability are encouraged for priority projects by the FAA.

The following airports in Virginia are estimated to receive the funding during the first year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law: