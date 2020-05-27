Families encouraged to self-isolate after Mary Munford Elementary School principal tests positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools is encouraging anyone who attended distribution events at Mary Munford Elementary School in the past two weeks to “self-isolate for 14 days” after learning that the school’s principal tested positive for COVID-19.

Superintendent Jason Kamras shared the news with families in a voice mail message but did not disclose that Mary Munford’s principal, Greg Muzik, was the one who tested positive, citing health privacy reasons.

“We recently learned that an RPS employee who was present at multiple events at Mary Munford Elementary School over the last two weeks has tested positive for COVID-19,” Kamras said in the voicemail. “The employee was asymptomatic at the time and is currently in isolation at home, per CDC guidelines.”

Muzik sent an email message to parents, which was then provided to 8News, revealing that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and informing them of his status.

“So far I am doing just fine and just isolating at home,” Muzik wrote. “I am fortunate to be in a great interactive home monitoring program through UVA health and communicate with a doctor or nurse every day. I hope to be back in action in a couple of weeks!”

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Richmond schools told 8News that the district learned of the positive test on May 22 and shared what the city’s health department has suggested to those who were present at the events.

At the direction of the Richmond City Health Department (RCHD), we encourage individuals who were present at Mary Munford Elementary School distribution events over the last two weeks to self-isolate for 14 days (per CDC guidelines) and to reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns or experience any symptoms. Our primary focus remains the safety of our students, staff and families. All of our staff and volunteers at distribution events are instructed to follow CDC guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks and gloves. We will continue to maintain necessary safety protocols and will work collaboratively with the RCHD to ensure the well-being of the RPS community.” Richmond Public Schools

