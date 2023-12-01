RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holiday season is upon us, but it can’t begin without a bright, city skyline in Richmond.

One of the city’s landmarks, Kanawha Plaza, welcomed locals and visitors once again to the RVA Illuminates event at 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 with our 8News team to help Richmond flip the switch and light up the skyline.

Adrienna Alexander said she comes every year, so her kids can enjoy the festivities.

“It’s a really good tradition to have. I think it keeps people in the spirit. You know, times get a little hard, but it’s something to look forward to,” Alexander said.

This year’s festivities drew in crowds of people to the immersive display of Christmas tree lights, musical performances and delicious food vendors.

“I do enjoy all the Christmas music. I enjoy everything,” Alexander said. “The lights are our favorite part.”

After the tree lighting, attendees stayed for the special screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” — leaving the city buzzing with excitement from the seasonal celebration.