Families get bilingual support at new Richmond schools community hub

One family receives help from a family liaison in registering for school at the new community hub inside Cardinal Elementary School on Wednesday. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools opened the first community hub space in the area at Cardinal Elementary School on Wednesday. Families can get support on things ranging from housing to help with how well their child is doing in school.

Gabriela Orellana was able to get bilingual help to register her son for Kindergarten at the hub’s grand opening. She said families on the Southside have been looking for support like this for a long time.

Orellana has a second child on the way and is excited that this hub will also provide support for them.

“For me, it’s significantly very important. Our families have been looking for this for so long and its finally here. We’re getting the help that we need in making sure we have the support we need for our families,” Orellana told 8News through a translator.

Richmond Public Schools board member Nicole Jones said the board saw the growth in the Hispanic population on the Southside and wanted to bring family liaisons in, specifically those who can also speak Spanish, to help parents like Orellana.

One school board member speaks to the crowd Wednesday morning at the unveiling of the new community hub on the Southside of Richmond. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

The board hopes the hub will bridge the gap between schools and RPS families to help improve attendance, share important information and provide engagement opportunities that promote student achievement.

“The only way to build those true, authentic relationships is to meet people where they are. Just to go to where they are and let them know that they’re understood that they’re heard and that we’re here for them,” said Chasity Rodriguez, who coordinated the hub for the Southside.

Richmond families whose kids may not go to school on the Southside are also welcome to come to the community hub at Cardinal Elementary School for support.

RPS officials said they plan to create more community hubs like the one at Cardinal Elementary School to make help more accessible to other families in Richmond beyond the Southside.