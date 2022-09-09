RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The families of two people who were killed in a Richmond shooting in May are now offering a reward for information in the case.

The Richmond Police Department announced the families of 38-year-old Jermorlo Butler and 42-year-old Demetrise Simmons are offering $10,000 for information leading to a conviction of their killer.

Police found Butler and Simmons in an apartment at the 2500 block of Rosetta Street in the Fairfield Court neighborhood just before 2 a.m. on Friday, May 6. Both had been shot, and Butler was pronounced dead at the scene. Simmons was taken to the hospital where she died due to her injuries.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at 804-646-5324.