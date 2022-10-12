RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Richmond families are still seeking answers after their teens were shot and killed in the City earlier this year.

8News has previously reported on the deaths of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, 18-year-old Jessie Crumble Bullock, and 17-year-old Samiyah Yellardy. All three of them were students in Richmond Public Schools.

“This is the worst thing that could happen to a parent,” Akeyia Pernell, the mother of Samiyah Yellardy, said. In April, Pernell received the grim phone call that her daughter, a George Wythe High School student, had been shot and killed in their home.

Pernell told 8News she was on vacation at the time, but believes she has information that could lead investigators closer to answers. Still, for six months, she said the case has gone silent, describing the months as “hell on earth.”

“Still no comfort, no reassurance from my city, from the police department. I’ve been reaching out to everyone, and it’s still nothing,” Pernell said. “No reassurance that they’re trying. I don’t feel that from anybody.”

On Aug. 13, 2022, 18-year-old Jessie Crumble Bullock was returning home from the corner store when someone began chasing him down, and firing a gun. Bullock entered his home as the gunfire continued. Family members told 8News the bullets struck the teen and his mother as she tried to stop the commotion.

Bullock died later at the hospital.

“It’s just messed up right now,” Bullock’s aunt said in an exclusive interview with 8News in August. “He played for Thomas Jefferson and was about to start at John Marshall. He was into sports and being a respectful kid. He was one of the sweetest kids I ever met.”

As of Wednesday, Oct. 12, Richmond Police has not released suspect information or any leads on the investigation.

Most recently, Armstrong High School student Tynashia Humphrey was killed in a drive-by shooting while walking to the store on Sept. 12.

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, 25-year-old Rarmil Coley Pettiford was charged with first-degree murder and a host of weapons charges in connection to Humphrey’s death.

However, family tells 8News that Pettiford was not the shooter and instead was the person driving the car involved in the killing. Family shared a statement saying they’re pleased that the “wheels of justice are starting to turn,” however, they want everyone involved to be held accountable.

8News reached out to Richmond Police for updates on each case, but have not heard back.