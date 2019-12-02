Family, city officials mourn Richmond firefighter murdered in Hopewell: ‘It’s a tragedy’

'Words can never describe what we're going through, what our hearts feel'

The Richmond community continues to mourn a local firefighter and mother who was murdered in Hopewell on Thanksgiving.

Lieutenant Ashley Berry, 33, was shot and killed just before midnight on Sunnyside Avenue. Her killer remains at large.

8News has learned Berry was a mother to her sister’s children and had three of her own.

“Words can never describe what we’re going through, what our hearts feel,” said Keith Andes, President of the Richmond Firefighters Association. “We miss her dearly.”

Berry’s family released a statement expressing their grief, but also thanking the community for their support. Her death is also affecting her firefighting family in Richmond, as well as city officials who knew her.

“We are very, very close in the Richmond Fire Department. It is a family and this kind of shocking news hits us very hard,” Andes said. “It’s a tragedy.”

“As a Richmond fire department family, we’re gonna mourn. Make sure that her family is supported and make sure that her family is supported not only today, but in the months and years ahead.” Keith Andes, President of the Richmond Firefighters Association

Richmond city councilwoman Kim Gray said she met Berry a handful of times and called her a ‘role model.’

“She was a role model for other young girls in the community and young men,” Gray said.

Councilwoman Gray also noted that Berry was not the first in her family to serve the city’s fire department.

“Her end of service with the Richmond Fire Department marked 60 years of her family’s service,” Gray added.

Family members say Berry’s funeral is planned for this weekend.

