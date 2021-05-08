Family, community ‘celebrate the life’ of Sharnez and Neziah Hill at funeral service in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Laid to rest with her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah, the day before Mother’s Day — Family members said Sharnez Hill just wanted to be a mom.

The funeral service for the two victims tragically shot and killed in the courtyard of the Belt Atlantic Apartments last month was held on Saturday at United Nations Church in Richmond.

Queen Richardson was at the service and said people from all over gathered to celebrate the lives of the two lost.

“A lot of times we get down and we forget that even though people are gone, that we still have to celebrate the memory that we have. And that is the only way to do it,” Richardson said.

The service featured musical tributes from Michelle Trueheart, Linda Witherspoon, Rev. Mervin Mayo and Veronica Smith.

I’m at the funeral of Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah — tragically shot and killed at an apartment complex in Richmond.



Laid to rest together the day before Mother’s Day, when all she ever wanted to be was a mom. pic.twitter.com/KXtoZ0r6AM — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) May 8, 2021

The family of Hill requested those who visited to wear pink in honor of Sharnez’s favorite color.

Reverend Donte McCutchen gave the eulogy and highlighted the anger the community feels from gun violence as well as the pain felt by Neziah’s father, Jamal Hill, from the loss.

“After all is said and done, you went with your mom. Heaven has gained two angels that are always in our hearts that can never be undone,” Shermika Winston read from a poem she wrote.

Richardson said Sharnez’s energy and spirit will never be forgotten.

“She was life,” Richardson said. “She gave life when she walked in the room and she was the life of the party. A lot of people that didn’t even meet her, they’re here. They came.”

The interment was held at Oakwood Cemetery.