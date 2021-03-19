Family confirms 10-year-old Richmond shooting victim’s identity

Teon Burwell, 10, was the victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond on Tuesday. (Photo from Burwell’s family)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Teon Burwell, 10, confirmed he was the victim of a fatal shooting at Luray Apartments on Tuesday.

At about 5:08 p.m. on March 16, police said they responded to Luray Apartments in the 3700 block of Angela Drive for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Burwell suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Burwell was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Residents at the Luray Apartments are devastated following the loss of one of their own. Neighbors told 8news, the young child nicknamed “Tootie,” was a good kid. According to neighbors, he was happy, always smiling and loved to play basketball.

RPD said detectives are not seeking any suspects at this time, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at 804-646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.