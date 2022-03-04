RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Family members are heartbroken after their loved one was killed in a motorcycle crash in Martinsville earlier this week.

On Wednesday night Virginia State Police said they were called to the intersection of Route 1112 and Route 667, after a motorcycle ran off the right side of the road and struck a guidewire for a utility pole.

A devastating video from BTW 21, a TV network in Martinsville, shows the aftermath of the crash in a shopping mall.

According to police, both the driver, 36-year-old Dillard Ray Scott Fleming, and the passenger, Fleming’s girlfriend, 42-year-old Melinda Kingsley, were thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. Kingsley died at the scene.

Anna Young is Kingsley’s mother. According to Young, the last time she saw her daughter was on the 4th of July. Young said she is devastated, and wishes she had more time with her.

“Now that she’s gone, my body is numb,” Young said. “It’s very difficult for anybody to lose a child. To lose a child the way I lost my daughter.”

Kingsley’s sister Makeshea Barahona said Kingsley was trying to reach out last week, and Barahona didn’t answer the call.

“I’m still in shock. I can’t believe that she’s gone,” Barahona said. “I really wish I could talk to her and make her not get on that bike.”

Young said her daughter was a mother of three, and described her as loving, adventurous, caring and fun.

“That was my baby. That was my youngest,” Young said.

According to police, Fleming was flown to a hospital in Roanoke. Virginia State Police said the crash is under investigation.