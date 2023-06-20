RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local family is suing Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving months after their loved one died in custody, alleging gross neglect.

The lawsuit comes six months after 37-year-old Steven Carey died in Irving’s custody. His family now wants $5.35 million in damages, arguing that the actions, or lack thereof, of Irving and unnamed deputies “directly resulted in his death.”

Carey died on Jan. 11, 2023. At the time, this marked the fourth inmate death in the jail in under a year. For months, the family demanded answers from the jail, but said they were left in the dark about the circumstances surrounding his death.

“They avoided us for a month just to pick up belongings, ” Carla Wade, Carey’s sister, told 8News in February. “No answers. No one will tell us anything.”

A medical examiner later revealed Carey died from a fentanyl overdose. This raised questions from the family and other city leaders about how drugs were entering the facility.

According to court documents, the family requested information through a Freedom of Information Act for any documentation, videos and 911 records leading up to and after Carey’s death.

The jail responded with a $13,000 price tag, which prompted the family to take legal action.

The complaint alleges that the Sheriff and deputies failed to:

Appropriately attend to Steven’s mental health and medical needs.

Properly monitor inmates for drug use.

Adequately search inmates confined in Carey’s housing unit for illegal drugs.

Prevent illegal drugs from entering when they knew drug use in the jail was rampant.

Implement population control measures that would maintain property inmate to deputy ratio, among other things.

“All of the warnings for Steven’s likely overdose were clearly apparent to defendants,” the complaint wrote.

8News reached out to Sheriff Irving on Tuesday for an interview about the lawsuit, but a spokesperson said the Sheriff cannot comment on the matter at this time.

Previously, Irving has been open about operations within her facility.

When asked in January if drugs were an issue in her jail, she responded: “Drugs are an issue in all institutions not just this institution. I’ve been in this business 30 years and it has been an issue and problem will continue to be.”

In an interview with 8News in April, she gave her jail a “pretty good rating,” and said her staff was working diligently despite staffing shortages.

The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) found the Richmond City Justice Center to be “in compliance” after an annual unannounced inspection took place Thursday, Feb. 9.

The inspection reportedly covered 43 standards relating to life, health, safety, security, management and operations within the jail. It also includes an inspection of the facility and contracted services such as medical, maintenance and food services.

“I am pleased with these inspection results and the comments provided relating to our operations here at the justice center. Our staff and contractors work hard every day and I thank them for their commitment and dedication,” Sheriff Irving said shortly after the inspection. “It’s a tough job and they are performing it well. We will continue to strive for excellence while serving the citizens of Richmond.”

According to the complaint, a jury by trial is requested.