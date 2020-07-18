Family, friends mourn loss of 15-year-old shot, killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — (WRIC) Mourners gathered at the corner of N. 31st and P. streets Friday night to celebrate the life 15-year-old Daevion Austin.

Austin was shot and killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night, according to Richmond Police. No suspect information or motive has been made available.

Days later, in the area where the tragic incident occurred, friends and family gathered to pay their respects to a loved one taken too soon.

“We’re not here for depression but we’re here for the love,” said one woman at the vigil.

Ravughn Brown, Austin’s cousin, says he’s still in shock over the fatal shooting. Brown described Austin as an outgoing and funny guy who loved to play video games.

“I was devastated, crushed, at a loss for words,” Brown told 8News.

Brown learned Austin was shot outside an apartment building on P Street. Authorities say Austin later died around 11 p.m. The loss has left Brown questioning who is responsible?

“I don’t understand who would do this to him?” Brown said. “He had so much ahead [of him]. He had a whole life to live ahead of him and this is just devastating for me and my family.”

During the somber occasion, the crowd lifted each other up through prayer and song as lit candles burned in the humid air.

Holding balloons, those who knew Austin released them into the sky, sharing to the world how much he was loved.

“He was such an awesome young kid,” Brown said, “doing the best he could.”

