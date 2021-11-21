Family, friends remember children gunned down as Richmond leaders plead, ‘Stop killing each other’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – More than 100 family members and friends came together Sunday to celebrate the lives of the 14-year-old and 9-year-old that were killed in a quadruple shooting Nov. 12.

The NAACP of Richmond organized the celebration of life at the corner of Creighton Road and Nine Mile Road Sunday afternoon.

The fourth and final suspect was arrested in connection with that shooting last week.

Several community leaders joined the families at the celebration of life, saying they’re tired of holding vigils and going to funerals, asking for the guns to be put down.

Too devastated to speak, Rah’quan Logan’s mother stood with tears rolling down her face as so many people remembered her 14-year-old son.

Nine-year-old Abdul Bani-Ahmad’s aunt was there as the crowd remembered him as well.

Cheryl Burke with Richmond Public Schools said RPS has written too many letters, saying too many parents are losing their children.

Marilyn Olds, president of the Richmond Tenant Organization, prayed and spoke to the crowd, begging people to stop killing each other.

Logan’s aunt is asking people to stop spreading rumors about how her nephew died on social media.

“He was a baby. He was our baby. He wasn’t perfect. None of them are. But he was still ours and we loved him very dearly,” she cried.