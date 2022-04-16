RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Families are invited to “hop on over” to Maymont on Saturday, for the annual Dominion Energy Family Easter “eggs-travaganza.”

The event will go from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and admission is free.

The event will be packed with the usual fun activities like games, live entertainment and food trucks. But this year Maymont is also introducing a new challenge; the Golden Egg Hunt.

Guests will be encouraged to roam the entire historic estate, solving riddles to find five hidden Golden Eggs marked with letters — guests who find them were able to enter to win fun prizes in a drawing every hour.

While admission to the event is free, families can purchase $2 activity tickets to participate in a range of activities such as face-painting and temporary tattoos, giant inflatable slides, games of skill or chance and a life-size version of the board game Candy Adventure.

There will also be crafts galore, including planting seeds or decorating pinwheels and bonnets, with parades to show off their handiwork.

“Spring is such a beautiful time of year for the entire community to come out and reconnect at Maymont,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont Executive Director. “Dominion Energy Family Easter not only delights thousands of people from across the region but also serves as an important fundraiser that enables us to care for Maymont and keep it open, accessible and free, year-round.”

Throughout the day, a stage by the Carriage House Lawn fountain will present a line-up of singers, bands, dance troupes and performers, emceed by Bach to Rock.

A Community Zone will introduce children to representatives from local police, fire, utility and EMS departments and their important roles in public safety.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket and spend the entire day at Maymont. In addition to the Dominion Energy Family Easter activities, the Maymont Farm will be open, featuring baby animals along with long-time favorites like Percy the donkey and Erin and Hampton, the Irish Dexter cows.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit maymont.org/easter. Proceeds benefit Maymont. The event is rain or shine, and ticket purchases are non-refundable, except in the case that Maymont cancels the event. Safety precautions will be in effect.