RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond Public Schools student who died in a car crash on Semmes Avenue last week had dreams of becoming a nurse after graduation, according to members of her family.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, at approximately 3 p.m., police in Richmond responded to the 2200 block of Semmes Avenue for a reported fatal car crash. As the Richmond Police Department Crash Team continues to investigate the incident, family members have identified Josie Cox, a 17-year-old senior at Huguenot High School, as a passenger in the car.

A memorial with balloons, teddy bears and a picture of Cox has since been placed at the intersection of Semmes Avenue and West 22nd Street. Car debris can still be seen on the ground near the memorial.

Josie Cox. Photo: United Communities Against Crime.

Charles Willis, the executive director of United Communities Against Crime, said he’s in close contact with Cox’s family.

“There’s a lot of conversation about how brightful she was, how she would bright up the room when she walked in,” he said. “The chief of security at Huguenot High School stated, quote, that he called her ‘Swag’, because she had a lot of swag about her.”

People living near Semmes Avenue are no stranger to the dangers of that road. The street connects the city’s southside to downtown.

For several years, neighbors have been calling for traffic-calming measures and shedding a light on frequent speeding in the area.

While it’s not yet known what caused the crash, Willis said the city is conducting a traffic study to identify any more efforts to keep drivers and pedestrians safe.

“Semmes Avenue is only a small stretch, but it’s an extremely busy stretch,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cox’s loved ones said she was dedicated to her family.

“Josie took on the responsibility of helping the family. She was the backbone of the family,” Willis said.

Cox’s family told Willis that she worked two jobs and also dreamed of becoming a nurse after her upcoming graduation from high school. Her family will receive her cap and gown and her certificate of completion.

“She took care of mom. She took care of her brother, and through that she learned the love of caring for people,” Willis said.

Willis is helping the family organize a prayer vigil this Sunday, Dec. 4. It will be held at Canoe Run Park at 3 p.m.