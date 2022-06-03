RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When she first woke up Friday, Shakim Dyer was shocked and scared when she learned her grandparent’s Manchester home had caught fire around 4 a.m. — with the couple still inside.

“Just a little racing or whatever,” she says, trying to recall the feeling in her heart as she pieced together what had happened. “I keep God first, so you know, I said a prayer about it.”

A spokesperson with the Richmond Fire Department tells 8News 75-year-old Tyrone Webb and 73-year-old Carolyn Adams were on the second floor of the home when flames broke out.

Dyer arrived at the scene later to learn her grandfather had passed away. Adams was promptly taken to the hospital where she is currently receiving treatment in the burn unit.

“They say it’s a life-threatening thing,” Dyer said, regarding her grandmother’s wounds. “So we’re just praying she’s hanging on in there. And she is going to hang on in there, she is a strong woman and we’ve witnessed that.”

Dyer worries about telling the younger great-grandchildren about their grandfather’s passing. Webb leaves behind 7 grandchildren and more than a dozen great-grandchildren.

Dyer adds how important the man was to not only the family, but the community.

“Everybody knows them as grandma and granddaddy of this area.” Dyer said.

Webb and Adam’s green house the 1300 block of Decatur Street was a staple in the neighborhood. She knows the passing of Webb will hurt the hearts of those who knew him.

“Everybody knows this house.” Dyer said. “It’s just a sad moment.”

The Richmond Fire Department is still investigating how the fire started. Meanwhile, Dyer says her entire family and Adam’s loved ones are hoping and praying for the grandmother’s full recovery.