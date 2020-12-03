Family members demanding answers from Richmond Police after horrific Thanksgiving crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been nearly a week since two people were killed in a six-car crash on Thanksgiving night in Richmond’s Northside. One of the victim’s sons is coming forward to 8News to share more about his mother and their fight for justice.

Six days ago two innocent lives were taken after the driver of a white pick-up truck barreled through a red light, smashing in to two cars causing a chain reaction.

58-year-old Kevin Hancock, a Richmond youth football coach for more than three decades died at the hospital and 52-year-old Karen Murphy died from her injuries at the scene.



Murphy leaves behind five children and one grandchild with one on the way. Christopher Hite, one of Murphy’s sons shared that he and his siblings are still in shock and can’t fathom what has happened.

“I still think I’m in a stupid bad dream,” said Hite. “One word to describe my mother is loving. My mother literally loved everything she could touch.”

Hite says he had a feeling that something was wrong. He said he and his brother couldn’t get a hold of their mother and once they saw a report on the news, his heart sank. Hite says he called the non-emergency number and officers showed up to his mother’s home with the news that she had passed.

“Just actually hearing the news for myself from the police officer was too much,” said Hite. “Him telling us ‘he hates to be the one to tell us’– it crushed our world.”

Murphy was well-known in the community for her craftiness, selling jewelry and crocheting. She was a Highland Springs graduate and employee at UNFI, better known as SuperValu. Hite says his mother was extremely COVID conscious and never left the house, adding that the one time she decided to enjoy herself, tragedy happened.

Hite says he’s beating himself up for one thing.

“I didn’t get to physically see my mother on Thanksgiving Day,” shared Hite. “I let my pride get the best of me and I thought we will try again on Christmas.”

Although their family won’t be celebrating the holidays together, Hite is vowing to not stop until justice is served.

“He killed two people,” exclaimed Hite. “I feel like if I killed two people I would have been on the news.”

Hite and his family say Richmond Police have not returned their mother’s belongings yet or provided them and the public with vital information.

“I want you to release the name of the man who did this,” said Hite. “That’s the only information you can give me, the person who killed my mother is still living and that’s not what I want to hear.”

He also shares his message to the person behind wheel.

“You took away a beautiful woman who was loved my a lot of people,” Hite told 8News. “You gotta deal with that now and reap what you sow.”

Family members of both victims shared that detectives with RPD are not handling the case properly and are upset with the pace of the investigation.

Richmond Police have not publicly released the name of the driver and say they are investigating and no charges have been filed yet.