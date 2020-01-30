Family mourning ‘surreal’ tragedy offers reward for info in Richmond man’s unsolved murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Months after a Richmond man was shot and killed, his murderer is still out there. Jacob Jones’ family is now offering a big reward for information leading to an arrest of his killer.

“It’s still very surreal. I don’t think anybody has gotten to the place where we can accept he’s gone,” said Jones’ godmother, former Richmond City Councilwoman Michelle Mosby.

Jones was shot and killed after leaving a restaurant off Jahnke Road back in September. His family is offering a minimum of $2,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Mosby, Jones’ brother, Gerald Jones, and godmother, Carleen Burrell, visited a memorial that still stands in the parking lot where he was killed.

“The parking lot was full of people and so it’s just hard to believe that you don’t know anything, somebody didn’t see something,” Mosby said.

Mosby, Jones’ brother, Gerald Jones, and godmother, Carleen Burrell, visited a memorial that still stands in the parking lot where he was killed. Jones was a father of two, a 15-year-old and 5-year-old. Mosby said the holidays were especially hard.

“Even for a 5-year-old, it was like, ‘My daddy is not coming today. Like really, he’s not going to come today’,” Mosby explained.

The family is pleading for someone to say something.

Jones was a father of two, a 15-year-old and 5-year-old. Mosby said the holidays were especially hard.

“I think it would just bring closure. It would bring closure. But it would never bring him back,” said Burrell.

“We have to become a community that when we see things, we make the change by saying something,” Mosby told 8News. “Otherwise, it keeps happening. It keeps happening. Today it’s us, tomorrow it could be you. We need people to begin to speak up.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at (804) 646-3246. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

LATEST HEADLINES: