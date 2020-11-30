Family mourns death of Richmond fire lieutenant one year after tragic shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It has been one year since Richmond fire lieutenant Ashley Berry was gunned down in Hopewell while shielding her five-year-old son from gun fire. Berry’s life was taken on Thanksgiving of 2019.

A vigil was held in Richmond tonight for Berry’s close friends and family. Balloons floated in the sky and music filled the firehouse as loved ones remembered her life.

“She’s a superhero. That’s the biggest thing to take away from this. A superhero,” said Berry’s cousin Danette Bland.

Even a year later, Berry’s family says they are still reminded of what happened to her every day.

In addition to her five-year-old, Berry has two other children now without a mother.

“She was the best. She took care of us. She was a savior. She was the best,” Berry’s son said.

At the event several speakers took to the podium asking anyone with information to step up.

Along with city officials, Berry’s loved ones still searching for answers surrounding a possible suspect and hoping someone will provide information that moves the investigation forward.

“If you know something, say something,” said close friend Shenice Johnson. “There’s no way that all of those people were outside and no one saw anything.”

Johnson says not knowing who killed her friend is very hurtful. She wants justice for Berry. Loved ones have been pleading with the public for help for a year now.





Berry served with the Richmond Fire Department for almost a decade. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith and Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter both attended the vigil to honor her memory.

“What would make a person on Thanksgiving night at 11:25 p.m., randomly take the life of such a wonderful woman?” Carter asked.

A person of interest was arrested last year on an unrelated charge but no arrest has been made in Berry’s murder. Anyone with information on who might have pulled the trigger that night should contact Hopewell Police.





LATEST HEADLINES: