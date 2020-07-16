Family mourns mother of 7 shot, killed while sitting on porch: ‘We need answers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A drive-by shooting Tuesday night claimed the life of a mother of seven. According to Richmond Police, 31-year-old Shaquita Mitchell was shot while sitting on her porch. She later died from her injuries.

8News spoke with the family of Mitchell, who say they have message for anyone responsible for her death.

“If you did it, turn yourself (in) and why would you shoot my niece for? She didn’t bother nobody. My niece didn’t deserve this,” said Donnell Taylor, Mitchell’s uncle.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, Taylor said he was inside the home as Mitchell sat outside. Once gunfire broke out, Taylor says Mitchell, nicknamed “Quita” by family members, came inside in pain.

Shaquita Mitchell

“Quita came in the door struggling. She said ‘Uncle help me. I’ve been shot,'” Taylor said.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue around 6:20 p.m. following the shooting.

Police say a white sedan was traveling the wrong direction on Lamb Avenue at the time of the shooting.

No suspect information is available.

“I was shocked, I was frightened. I was stunned when this happened,” Taylor added.

Mitchell leaves behind seven children including 5-year-old triplets. Her uncle described her as sweet, loving, and a giving mother.

“She would do anything for you and she always loved to smile,” Taylor said.

Mitchell also loved to dance, sing, play music, and cook, according to Taylor. She was known as a social butterfly and the life of the party. It’s why news of her passing is so difficult to fathom.

“She was my favorite niece,” Taylor said. “She was taken away from me and my family.”

The family tells 8News they are desperate for closure. They ask anyone with information to come forward to police.

“We’re hurting right now, bad.” Taylor said.”We need answers.”

