Family of 10 without a home after South Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A family of 10 is without a home after a Monday morning fire at an apartment complex on Richmond’s southside.

Richmond Fire responded to the home on the 2200 block of Afton Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from one of the units.

The fire has been marked under control, but officials said that one person was injured.

Red Cross is also responding to assist the family — three adults and seven children — that has been displaced.

No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.

