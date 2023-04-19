RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The City of Richmond and a police officer facing involuntary manslaughter charges in a crash that killed two teens have agreed to a wrongful death compromise settlement with one of the teen’s mothers who filed a $200 million lawsuit.

Richard D. Johnson faces two counts of involuntary manslaughter, among other charges, in the April 2022 crash that killed Tracey A. Williams and Jeremiah Ruffin. Tiara Williams, Tracey’s mother, sued the City and Johnson in the Eastern District of Virginia for more than $200 million.

A federal judge signed an order approving a $3.1 million settlement in the case Tuesday, less than a week before Johnson will be on trial in Richmond Circuit Court on the two felony involuntary manslaughter charges.

“IT APPEARING that the Settlement Agreement is a fair, reasonable, and adequate settlement to compensate the Decedent Tracey Williams’s Statutory Beneficiaries for their loss under Virginia’s Death by Wrongful Act statute, Virginia Code § 8.0l-50, et. seq,” U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne wrote in the order.

The court order shows that the case was settled for $3.1 million, with Tracey Williams’ parents each set to get $830,000 and money going into trust accounts for three unidentified minors. The settlement includes Williams’ attorneys’ fees, which came out to be more than $1.2 million.

An attorney for Johnson told 8News Wednesday they “have no comment at this time.” The city attorney’s office, a spokesperson for the city of Richmond and Williams’ attorneys did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Williams’ lawsuit claimed Officer Johnson was driving a police SUV without its sirens on and traveling at twice the speed limit when he went through a red light and struck the sedan Ruffin was driving at the intersection of W. Bells and Castlewood roads in south Richmond.

Ruffin, 18, and Tracey Williams, 19, were ejected from their vehicle after the collision and died from their injuries, police said.

The federal lawsuit also alleged the police SUV driven by Johnson did not qualify as an “emergency vehicle” under state law and the police department’s policy, and that Johnson did not take steps to prevent the crash.

In a court filing responding to the lawsuit, Johnson denied the allegations against him and asserted that he “acted lawfully and with legal justification.” Johnson claimed in the filing that he and another officer were responding to a breaking and entering, and “the police vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens were engaged.”

The city attorney’s office initially filed a motion to dismiss the claims made against Richmond, arguing the city is protected from the wrongful death claim through “sovereign immunity.”

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that upon payment of the sums herein, Plaintiff’s case against the City of Richmond and Richard Johnson, as agreed upon in the Release Agreement previously filed by the parties under seal, shall be dismissed with prejudice,” Payne wrote in the order. “Counsel shall inform the Court when payment has been made and a dismissal order will be entered immediately thereafter.”