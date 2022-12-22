RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a man who was killed in South Richmond in 2021 is now offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information on the shooting.

At approximately 9:25 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2021, officers responded to the 4100 block of Richmond Highway for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found 21-year-old Isaac Rodriguez, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Rodriguez was with his girlfriend and was getting out of his car after parking when he was shot by two assailants. The suspects also reportedly shot at Rodriguez’s girlfriend after shooting him, but she managed to run away safely.

Photo: 8News Photojournalist Sam Hopper Photo: 8News Photojournalist Sam Hopper Shooting near Richmond Highway on Monday, August 9, 2021. (Photo: 8News Photojournalist Sam Hopper)

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Richmond Police Department’s Public Affairs at 804-646-0607.