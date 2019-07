RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A family of three is out of their home after an overnight house fire.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Gordon Avenue in Richmond’s southside.

It took more than an hour to get the flames under control. Richmond Fire officials say the blaze began on the second floor, though it’s unclear what caused the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The family — one adult and two children — is now being helped by the Red Cross.