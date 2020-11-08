Family of a 4-year-old boy still searching for answers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of four-year-old Ty’Von Lamber who died in October is still looking for answers. Lamber was found unresponsive just before 8 a.m. on Florida Avenue and later died at the hospital.

8News learned during a press conference Saturday afternoon, Terrell Glover has been charged with malicious wounding.

Lamber’s aunt at the press conference pleaded anyone with answers to go to police.

“If it’s one of your family members, you need to make them come forward. Because it was wrong. Justice needs to be served for my nephew.”

Lamber’s family will be hosting a vigil Sunday, Nov. 8 at Ann Hardy Park at 4 p.m. on First Avenue in Richmond.

The family ask you to wear a mask, bring candles and green balloons to be released later in the evening.

