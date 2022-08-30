RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five of eleven former Delta Chi fraternity members are no longer facing charges in connection to the death of a VCU student.

Courtney White is the cousin of VCU freshman Adam Oakes, who died last year at age 19 in a hazing incident.

“We still have a really, really long road ahead,” she said in December 2021 after one of the men charged pled guilty.

After hearing about charges being dropped for five former members of VCU’s Delta Chi fraternity, White wrote a statement to 8News on Tuesday, Aug. 30, saying, “Our family has been on a rollercoaster of emotions for over a year now.”

“It seems like every time we are coming to grips with Adam’s passing by staying busy and focused on keeping his story alive, honoring him, and teaching others about the dangers of hazing, we are knocked down by a blow like this one.”

The five men faced misdemeanor charges of hazing and serving alcohol to a minor.

Colette McEachin of the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office refused to comment on why the charges were dropped.

Six others pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful hazing and serving alcohol to a minor. None of them are serving any jail time.

Oakes was found dead at an off-campus house on West Clay Street in Richmond during a fraternity party in February 2021. He had died from alcohol poisoning.

Over the past 18 months, Oakes’ family tried to get lawmakers to pass an anti-hazing bill. Governor Glenn Youngkin signed Adam’s law in April 2022, which requires hazing prevention training and education for all college students. According to the bill, an advisor must be present for the training of new and current fraternity members. Adam’s law also requires Greek organizations to be transparent about past hazing incidents.

“It is absolutely amazing that, when we are long gone, he is always going to have this law in his name moving forward. He is always going to be a part of systematic change in the state of Virginia,” White said in April.

Another bill focused on hazing penalties failed because lawmakers couldn’t find a compromise.

The family said Virginia’s current punishment doesn’t match the crime. However, in the push for increased possible prison time, one senator said making it a felony goes too far because the senate has never supported making any kind of reckless behavior a felony except for DUI’s.

“Ohio refused to pass the bill and another child died and then they passed it. I don’t want to be like them,” White said in June 2022.

Oakes’ family continues the fight to stop hazing deaths by educating college students about safety, awareness and prevention.

They will speak at the University of Virginia’s Wise campus on Tuesday, Sept. 6.