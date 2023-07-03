RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Richmond man who was killed over the weekend is speaking out tonight as they recount memories of their father, brother and son.

Richmond Police found 58-year-old Raymond “Raynard” Byers shot to death in his apartment off of Chamberlyane Avenue just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 1. This death is being investigated as a homicide.

“I just can’t believe this happened to him. I just can’t,” Anzela Wilkins, who was friends with Byers, said. “I’d rather him had died from an illness than to get shot and killed like that.”

Friends and family are still reeling from the news of Byers’ sudden and violent death.

“To get that call that call most people dread…he didn’t deserve this,” Sharod Briggs, Byers’ stepson, said.

Byers leaves behind a large family who described him as kind and funny, and somebody who would never hurt anyone.

“This is a man who would give you his shirt off his back, no hesitation. If he got $1 in your pocket his pocket he’ll give it to you. That’s my daddy,” Briggs said.

The last time many of his family members had heard from Byers was when he attended his son’s gender reveal party for his newest grandchild.

Credit: Sharod Briggs Credit: Sharod Briggs

Credit: Sharod Briggs Credit: Sharod Briggs

When Shachet Briggs, Byers’ daughter, heard the news of Byers’ death, she couldn’t believe someone would do that to her dad.

“Whoever did it, why?” Shachet Briggs said. “I just want to know what did he do to you?”

Byers’ family members said his death marks another painful and unnecessary instance of gun violence in Richmond.

“Stop this violence, you know, this city is getting beyond ridiculous,” Shachet Briggs said. “You know, at one point, it wasn’t as bad but it’s getting to the point where it’s like, going crazy out here.”

“Put the guns down. I mean, put the guns down,” Tito Rivera, Byers’ stepson, said.

As they continue to mourn their loss, Byers’ family has a message for whoever took Byers’ life.

“Turn yourself in,” Sharod Briggs, said. “At the end of the day, you took you took a life and you left his family behind. Yeah. What are we supposed to do now but have memories?”

The Richmond Police Department is asking anyone with information about Byers’ death to call them directly.