Family of Richmond man shot and killed searching for answers, friend named as suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The family of a Richmond man shot and killed last week on W. Bacon Street is searching for answers. Police believe the suspect in the case is responsible for a crime spree that spanned two states, resulting in several charges.

Just over a week ago, 22-year-old Darrick Tabb was shot and killed in a Richmond apartment. He was found dead around 10p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 at an apartment complex on West Bacon Street.

Loved ones are making preparations to lay Tabb to rest, but what led to his death is still one big question mark.

Two days after Tabb’s death, 20-year-old Ti’Keise Johnson was taken into custody in Dinwiddie County for a robbery at the MAPCO convenience store. Richmond police said Johnson is a suspect wanted in connection to Tabb’s murder. Richmond Police detectives had outstanding warrants on file for Johnson for firearms violations.

Johnson is also facing a first-degree murder charge in North Carolina. On July 22, the same day of Johnson’s arrest in Dinwiddie, the body of 20-year-old Cierra Jackson, also of Richmond, was found in Vance County, North Carolina.

Gabriel Scott is Darrick Tabb’s first cousin. According to Scott, Johnson and Tabb were friends. Richmond Police told 8News, detectives can confirm that Johnson and Tabb were known to each other – but the living arrangements of the two are still being determined through the investigation.

Scott told 8News, that he had just traveled to Richmond earlier this month and was with Tabb. He then was told a short time later, that his cousin had died.

“I didn’t want to believe it,” Scott said.

Their family is unsettled and wants to know what happened.

“The feeling is indescribable. We’re experiencing mixed emotions and confusion. It’s just something that you don’t want to deal with or have to go through,” Scott said. “He was just somebody that was trying to find himself and find his path. It’s just sad that it ended early. Hearing how it happened and not knowing exactly what all caused it, is really hard to deal with.”

According to police, additional charges are pending for Johnson in connection to the West Bacon Street case. For the incident in Dinwiddie County, Johnson faces 15 charges including attempted carjacking, robbery, simulated masturbation and assault on law enforcement. He also faces larceny, drug and firearms charges in Chesterfield and Henrico, from incidents that occurred earlier this year and in 2019.

He’s expected to appear in court next month and in September.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.