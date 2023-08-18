RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a man shot and killed in September 2020 in Richmond’s Southside is offering a cash reward for information that can lead to a conviction.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Jeremiah Darden was walking on East Blake Lane near Midlothian Turnpike in September 2020 when an unknown suspect began to open fire and shot him several times.

Richmond police have continued its investigation into Darden’s murder in the nearly three years since it took place, and his family is offering a cash reward of $2,000 for information that can lead to the suspect being convicted.

Anyone with information on Darden’s murder is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-5112.