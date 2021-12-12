Family of Richmond woman saved from burning home thanks ‘heroic’ neighbor who pulled her to safety

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – One family is calling a neighbor a hero after he busted down a door, pulling one woman to safety as her home went up in flames Saturday afternoon on Richmond’s East End.
The family told 8News one dog was able to make it out alive as well.
A melted back porch, seared furniture and burnt belongings are strewn everywhere after the house on Spotsylvania Street caught on fire Saturday around 2 o’clock.
Arika Phillips said her mom, unable to walk, was inside when the fire happened.
One Richmond firefighter got a minor ankle injury while responding to the blaze that left Phillip’s mom and brothers Leonard and Carlton Brown, who live with her, with nothing just days before Christmas.
Phillips said she’s thankful neighbor Curtis Bassfield was able to save her mom from the burning home, but she’s still processing that the house her grandmother had built is now unsafe to live in.
“How heroic is that? For him to just bust through the door. I mean you’re talking flames coming up and he knew my mother was in there and knew she couldn’t get out and he just acted,” Phillips told 8News in an interview Sunday.
Bassfield said he’s lived just doors down from the family for more than 60 years and wanted to help his friend when he saw she was in danger.
8News crews were there when Phillips reunited with Bassfield, and cameras were rolling as she thanked him for saving her mother’s life.
Richmond Fire is still investigating what caused the fire.
