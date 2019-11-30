Family of slain Richmond firefighter releases statement: ‘Keep us in your thoughts and prayers’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of Richmond Fire Lieutenant Ashley Nicole Berry released a statement Saturday morning thanking the Richmond Fire Department for the support while they mourn Berry’s death.

Lt. Ashley Berry died after being shot in Hopewell Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue around 11:40 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found 33-year-old Ashley Berry with serious gunshot wounds, police said.

Berry was taken to John Randolph Medical Center and then VCU Medical Center for treatment. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The family of Lieutenant Ashley Nicole Berry wishes to thank all who have shown love and support during this very difficult time. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers. The family is very appreciative of the First Responders of the City of Hopewell, John Randolph Medical Center, VCU Medical Center in responding to this unfortunate and tragic situation. We are also forever grateful to the City of Richmond Fire and Emergency Services Department for their continued love and support during this trying time.” Family of Lieutenant Ashley Nicole Berry

Lt. Berry’s family said the 33-year-old lived by the scripture Matthew 17:20-21.

20) So Jesus said to them, “Because of your unbelief; for assuredly, I say to you, if you have faith as a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move, and nothing will be impossible for you. 21) However, this kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting.” Matthew 17:20-21.

8News spoke with The Brothers and Sisters Combined Firefighters Union, which is part of the International Black Firefighters Association Friday, they said they were thankful to have known Lt. Berry.

“This doesn’t make it any better that this is the holidays the time of being thankful for what you have,” William Spindle said. “I personally am thankful for having the chance to have met her and worked alongside her”

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anybody with information to come forward and speak with Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit. He can be reached at (804) 541-2284.