Family of slain Henrico teen wants answers, Mayor Stoney responds to recent gun violence



RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a teenager shot and killed last Wednesday says they have more questions than answers.

Vinshaun Johnson, 18, was shot and killed last week and was found lying in the street on Montvale Avenue. Trice Johnson, his older sister, said detectives called her early that morning saying he was shot.

“He was already gone it was nothing they could do for him,” she said.

Another teen was injured in that same incident. Family members told 8News the pair were friends, but they have no idea why they were there or what they were doing.

Trice said she was devastated when she heard the news.

“Just broke, we all broke down,” Trice said.

Trice and Jamahl Gary helped raise Johnson and enjoyed watching him grow up.

“He was something else,” Trice said.

“He was a character,” Gary said, with Trice chiming in “He was a charmer.”

Johnson was the youngest of 10 children and loved caring for his nephews and nieces.

“The kids loved him. He got 17 nieces and nephews at 18 and they all love him to death,” Trice said. “Candy store trips to him just randomly picking them up and taking them somewhere. He just loved his family.”

Gary said Johnson was close with his son and misses him dearly.

“We had a lot of questions, sadness, anger,” he said. “Pretty much a lot at one time because it was so sudden.”

They said Johnson was a prankster and a gamer who liked to yell at other players while playing Fortnite. Family members also said he was determined to be the first of his mother’s sons to earn his high school diploma from Varina High School.

“He was a smart student. His teachers reached out and said ‘I’m going to miss him,” Trice said.

Mayor Levar Stoney said in a press conference Tuesday, that he’s saddened by the recent gun violence in the city.

“Richmond has struggled for decades with gun violence,” he said.

Stoney said he’s working with community partners like Virginia Commonwealth University to develop a gun violence prevention framework.

“I think [it] will allow us to hopefully stem the tide of this sort of violence in the future,” the mayor said.

As a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, loved ones and friends will gather for Johnson’s prayer vigil with the colors of gold, black and white.

The vigil will happen Wednesday, April 14 at the Forest Hill Park at 5 p.m.