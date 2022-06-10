RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family-owned Richmond restaurant, Robins Inn, announced that its Wednesday night closure would be permanent. The local staple will be closed indefinitely as it waits for a new buyer to take the restaurant over.

The restaurant closed on Wednesday due to equipment failure. Unfortunately, this closure was announced to be permanent in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Letting all of my family [and] friends know it’s with a heavy heart the Robin Inn’s last day of operations until [a] new buyer takes over the legacy of Manuel Loupassi’s Robin Inn,” the Facebook post reads.

The restaurant was a family business; opened by Manuel Loupassi in 1964 after emigrating from Greece in 1956. When Loupassi retired, after 32 years of serving the Richmond community, he decided to pass the restaurant down to his daughter, Niki Loupasi.

“We will miss all of you,” the post said. “Niki and her staff are looking forward to much-needed rest! Thanks for your support throughout almost six decades!”