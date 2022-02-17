Family releases photo of Richmond man shot on his birthday in 2020, hopes to find killer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are still searching for the killer of a man shot on his birthday in 2020.

Police said since Andrew Gary was shot and killed on July 28, 2020, they have been investigating the homicide. Detectives are renewing their call for the public to come forward with information that can lead to the arrest of Gary’s killer.

At 12:03 a.m. that Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 900 block of North 31st Street for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Andrew Gary down and unresponsive outside a residence — suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite officers and Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) personnel providing medical attention to Gary, he ultimately died at the scene.

Photo provided by Andrew Gary’s family

Gary was with a group of friends when he was shot by someone standing near an adjacent building in the complex, according to police. Detectives have since determined that the shooting was most likely a case of mistaken identity and may be connected to a shooting at the same location two weeks prior, which killed a 15-year-old boy and injured a 3-year-old girl.

The family of Andrew Gary has provided his photo in hopes of generating tips and information from those who knew him or have details about the gunfire that took his life on his birthday.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Detective N. Reese at 804-646-0712 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.