Family remembers life of 21-year-old murdered in Richmond

The family of Ashley Wilbert, 21, says she was a caring soul, funny and loving.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Richmond two weeks ago is pleading for answers.

Ashley Wilbert, 21, was shot and killed on Wickham Street on April 6.

Her mother Tamekia Wilbert told 8News that she doesn’t know why anyone would want to take her daughter’s life.

Police arrested and charged Derrick Dabney, 20, in connection with Wilbert’s murder.

“I don’t want anyone to feel this pain that I’m feeling where I can’t even get up without praying and begging for strength just to get out of the bed,” she said.

“It’s going to be really hard without her,” said Tamekia Wilbert.

Dominic Wilbert, Ashley’s father, said he hopes people will begin to appreciate life and wants the gun violence to end.

“When you pull the trigger on a senseless act you’re hurting not just yourself, the person you’re shooting, you’re hurting their family,” he said.

Wilbert lived in Norfolk with her parents and two siblings.

Her sister Aniyah Wilbert said they sang together in the house and made jokes with each other.

“My dad would come in and have some food and leave it on the stove. It would just look so good, so with me my sister and my brother we’re like somebody’s going to have to take a bite and just taste it,” she said reliving one of her favorite memories.

Ashley Wilbert worked at Hope House Foundation in Norfolk and helped take care of people with disabilities.

Many family members, friends and co-workers sent messages to the Wilberts.

They said she was compassionate, had a big heart and a lively spirit.

“She was such a caring soul, funny, loving. But definitely to us: everything,” said Tamekia Wilbert.