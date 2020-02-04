Family speaks out after 3-year-old shot, killed while playing outside in Hillside Court: ‘It’s been a nightmare’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A grieving Richmond family is speaking out after a 3-year-old was fatally shot while playing outside with friends in Hillside Court.

A stray bullet struck the toddler in the leg around 4 p.m. on the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue Saturday afternoon. Neighbors told 8News a party was going on at the time of the shooting.

The victim, 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr., whose nickname was ‘Simba,’ was one of four siblings. Residents told 8News his sisters 10-year-old Le’Naveya Smith and 14-year-old Ni’Aveya Allen rushed to help the toddler after he was shot.

Authorities said an ambulance transported the toddler to a local hospital, where he later died.

“They said he didn’t have a pulse and they tried three times,” Shaniqua Allen, the toddler’s mother said.

The family remembers Sharmar Jr. as their own real-life superhero whose life was taken too soon.

“It’s been a nightmare, worst thing you can ever imagine,” Sharmar Hill Sr. said. “I wish I could wake up. This is like a dream to me.”

Sharmar Hill Sr. told 8News in a press conference at the family’s home Tuesday that ‘Simba’ was one of his many blessings.

We are not rich but I already had my blessings with family and son. That was my hero, he changed me.” Sharmar Hill Sr.

Richmond Police made an arrest in a carjacking that could be connected to Sharmar Jr.’s death. 8News spoke to the Lyft driver who said she was carjacked on Friday, the day before the shooting.

“My home is a warzone,” Hill Sr. told 8News. “There is some beautiful people in my neighborhood, but there are others that bring the negative energy.”

A candlelight prayer vigil will be held in loving memory of Sharmar Hill Jr. on Saturday, Feb 8 at 3 p.m. where the toddler was shot. Those who wish to attend are asked to bring their own candles and red, blue or green balloons.

Richmond Police continue to investigate Sharmar Jr.’s death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

