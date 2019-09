RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s HamiltonMania in Richmond! Fans have been lining up since late Thursday night to buy Hamilton Tickets at the Altria Theater.

As of 5 a.m. there were about 50 people in line at the box office which opens at 8 a.m. Online sales begin at 10 a.m.

#HappeningNow a line of about 75 people wrapped around the Altria Theater for Hamilton tickets. They go on sale THIS MORNING at 8 a.m. @8news pic.twitter.com/oBF5GiRehy — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) September 27, 2019

There is a limit of 8 tickets per customer, and those who have season tickets to the Broadway at Altria series got the first chance to buy Hamilton tickets.

