Father of 3 killed on Father’s Day in Shockoe Bottom quadruple shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The quadruple shooting in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom has now turned deadly. A local mother, Nitisha Gray, confirmed to 8News that her son was killed in the weekend incident.

“Why”, questioned Gray. “Why did this have to happen to him.”

Tears streamed down Gray’s face as she stood on her porch on Tuesday hoping it was all a dream. Her first born, Davontae McLaurin, was killed in what Gray is calling a shootout. At just 24-years old, the father of three was killed on Father’s Day.

“Everywhere he would go he would just have this glow about him,” Gray recalled. “He was just so sweet and a family man.”

She says her son was in Shockoe Bottom with his father and cousins.

Rakeese Green, McLaurin’s cousin who was there, said the group was about to leave when the chaos erupted. Gunfire popped off in a crowded Crane Street parking lot that’s located across the street from the Exxon gas station on East Broad Street.

“It’s just a tragic situation and hard to talk about,” said Green. “Soon as we started to leave shots just started coming. I seen my cousin Tae and he was okay.When we locked eyes, he was alright.”

Family members say bullets started flying in all directions and everyone started running and screaming. 8News asked Green how many people were in the parking, which some have described as an outdoor party at night. Green estimated five hundred people in the lot Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Gray said her son and her son’s father were among the four wounded Sunday morning. McLaurin’s father was shot in the rib and is expected to recover. The 24-year-old was shot in the back of the head.

“They couldn’t get to the ambulance so they had to drag him by his arms and his legs through the street just to get him to the ambulance because people wouldn’t move out the way,” Gray cried. “So that’s why I feel like he’s still not here because they weren’t there on time to help him.”





The father of three died on a day where he was supposed to be cherished, Father’s Day. McLaurin’s children–ages 5, 7 and 8– and now forced to grow up without a dad. Family sharing he was so in love with his wife.

“I could not even tell my grandkids until the day after Father’s Day,” Gray said. “How can you tell them their dad’s not here on Father’s Day.”

The Exxon gas station has been a hot spot for crime. 8News uncovered that police have responded to over 2,000 calls for service at the location in the last five years.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s Office releasing a statement to 8News about the quadruple shooting.

“The Mayor remains extremely concerned about the easy access and availability of firearms and the role they are playing in escalating disputes to potentially lethal encounters in the city. RPD will continue to focus resources in the area of the incident and will engage communities throughout the city on prevention and intervention strategies designed to improve public safety in our neighborhoods and commercial areas.”

Mayor Stoney’s Office

CityParking told 8News they own the lot on Crane Street. Over the phone an employee said they have received numerous complaints and are aware of the ongoing crowd issues after-hours. Adding they are working on a ‘trespassing plan’.

Despite many inquires to Richmond Police, the agency has not released any new information or answered questions about motive, suspects, or condition of the victims.