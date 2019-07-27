Father of 9-year-old girl killed in shooting at Richmond park calling for answers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two months ago, 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was shot and killed in Carter Jones Park. Her killer is still on the streets.

Dickson’s father, Mark Whitfield, spoke with 8News Friday about the tragedy. Whitfield said it hasn’t been easy to get anyone to come forward with information, even with a $20,000 reward from the FBI.

“My baby in this park. She came out here in this park that day and she ain’t ever leave this park,” Whitfield said, “and she’s gonna always be out here.”

This is a day that lives in infamy for Whitfield.

“Every 26th of each month I’m gonna feel like that day all over again cause that was just the worst day of my life, the 26th of May. So it’s just like another month that my baby’s been gone,” he explained.

As Whitfield cleaned up his daughter’s memorial, he remembered the awful night back in May when she was taken from him. He said the men at the basketball courts shot into a crowd.

“I can just see the gun smoke, everything going on like I just remember that day to the fullest every time I come out here,” Whitfield said.

Now, two months after her death, Dickson’s face is spread throughout Carter Jones Park.

“So, nobody can forget her,” Whitfield said.

Whitfield told 8News he has not heard much from police and they are not responding to him.

“I don’t know what’s going on the case, I don’t have no updates, I don’t have anything,” he said. “So, it’s just like I’m stuck. I don’t know what’s going on. The detective that’s on the case ain’t giving me information. Even if you ain’t find nothing out yet at least call me and let me know we still working on it. I feel like they not working on it no more.”

Whitfield says he has one message for anyone involved.

“If you can’t come forward and say who did it and you seen them shooting and they were shooting at you, in my eyes you did it,” he told 8News.

Whitfield is asking anyone with information or a tip that can help bring his family justice. He told 8News that he plans to host an event at Carter Jones Park in Dickson’s honor next month.