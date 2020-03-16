FBI offering $10K reward for info on murder of Sharmar Hill Jr.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an effort to find new leads in the Sharmar Hill Jr. case, the FBI is offering up to $10,000 for any information that results in the arrest or conviction of the person(s) responsible.

3-year-old Sharmar ‘Simba’ Hill Jr. was shot while playing outside with friends in Hillside Court on Saturday, Feb. 1. Residents in the area said a party was going on at the time.

The FBI said that on January 31, a Lyft driver was carjacked by two suspects in the 2600 block of Berwyn Street in Richmond. The victim had picked up the two subjects in the area of Lafayette Gardens Apartments.

The shooting that resulted in the death of Sharmar Hill Jr. happened in the city’s Hillside Court development.

“A vehicle was seen leaving the area of the homicide that matched the description of the vehicle from the January 31, 2020, carjacking,” the FBI said in a release.

After the 3-year-old was struck, his sisters carried him inside. He later died at a local hospital.

Anyone with information should contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or Tips.FBI.gov, or Richmond Police at 804-646-3929.

Stay with 8News for updates.