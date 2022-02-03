FBI Richmond inviting faith-based leaders to ‘Interfaith Awareness Brief’

FBI Richmond’s leadership to focus on International and Domestic Terrorism, Hate Crimes and the FBI’s Crisis Management Response to critical incidents.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FBI Richmond is partnering with faith-based leaders to offer a virtual “Interfaith Awareness Brief” next week.

FBI Richmond Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador is inviting those faith-based leaders from all denominations across the Commonwealth to the meeting.

The event takes place on February 10, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

FBI Richmond said the brief has come at a time when houses of worship “have experienced unfathomable disrespect, violence, and loss. It is imperative that law enforcement and the community continue working together to mitigate these attacks.”

FBI Richmond is proactively reaching out to the faith-based leaders to reiterate commitment and responsibilities, as well as share information that will encourage awareness, dialogue and preparedness.

This virtual event, hosted by FBI Richmond’s leadership, will focus on international and domestic terrorism, hate crimes and the FBI’s Crisis Management Response to critical incidents.

Faith-based leaders can register by using this link — registration is open now and closes at 5 p.m. on February 8.

Questions about this event may be directed to FBI Richmond’s Community Outreach Team at RH_Outreach@fbi.gov.