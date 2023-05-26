RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FBI Richmond is investigating robberies at three dollar stores and a convenience store in the city and is asking for help identifying and locating two people who are believed to be responsible.

According to FBI Richmond, five robberies and one attempted robbery took place at three stores in Richmond’s Northside and one in Richmond’s East End between November 2022 and April 2023.

On Nov. 29, 2022, the Family Dollar on the 1400 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard was robbed by a suspect identified as “Subject #1,” who was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and white sneakers.

On Jan. 8, 2022, the same Family Dollar was robbed again. The suspect in this robbery is believed to be Subject #1, who was wearing a grey sweatsuit and white Air Force 1s.

On March 13, the Family Dollar on the 1700 block of Williamsburg Road was robbed. This time, two suspects were involved, one of whom is believed to be Subject #1 and the other was identified as “Subject #2.” Subject #1 was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, blue latex gloves and white sneakers. Subject #2 was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, a black North Face winter jacket, black shoes and blue latex gloves. In this incident, the suspects put the stolen cash in an orange bag.

On March 27, a robbery attempt at the Dollar General on the 2900 block of North Avenue by who is believed to be Subject #1 and Subject #2 was unsuccessful. In this incident, Subject #1 was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and white Air Force 1s and Subject #2 was wearing a black Kappa hoodie and dark-colored pants.

On April 16, the Carolina Express, located on the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue, was robbed. The suspect in this incident is believed to be Subject #2, who was wearing a black Kappa hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

On April 30, the Family Dollar on East Brookland Park Boulevard was robbed a third time. In this incident, the suspect is believed to be Subject #2, who was wearing a black hoodie, black North Face jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.

Subject #1 (left) and Subject #2 (right) (Photo: FBI Richmond)

Subject #1 is described as a Black male with a slim build and light complexion, standing between 5’5″ and 5’9″. Subject #2 is described as a Black male with a slim build and medium to dark complexion, standing between 5’7″ and 6′.

In all of the above incidents, the suspects were wearing black masks and were armed with handguns, each of which was equipped with optic sights and extended magazines.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect or has information related to any of these incidents is asked to call FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044.