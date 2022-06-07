RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information that may help them identify and locate the suspects responsible for the death of Pareshkumar D. Patel, the operator of a Virginia gas station, in 2012.

According to a statement released by the FBI, Patel, who was a native of India, had arrived on Sept. 16, 2012, at approximately 6 a.m. at the Raceway Gas Station where he worked along the 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield. He exited his vehicle and was immediately approached by two individuals, who shoved him into a van and sped off. The suspects were both dressed in hoodies at the time of the abduction.

Patel was found dead days later on Sept. 20, 2012, at the Ancarrow’s Boat Landing in Richmond. He had been killed by gunshots, according to the FBI’s statement.

Pareshkumar D. Patel. Credit: FBI

FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is working with the City of Richmond’s Police Department and the Chesterfield County Police on this case as part of a “Cold Case Initiative” to assist the city with unsolved homicide investigations.

Anyone who may have information that can lead to the identification of the individuals responsible for Patel’s death is asked to contact the FBI’s Richmond Division at 804-261-1044 or your local FBI office. Tips may also be submitted through tips.fbi.gov.