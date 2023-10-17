RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI Richmond Field Office is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of two people who are believed to be connected to several armed robberies which have taken place across the Richmond area over the last year.

According to FBI Richmond, the wanted suspects are believed to be responsible for at least eight armed robberies which took place between November 2022 and August 2023. It is believed that one of the suspects acted alone in the two most recent robberies.

The first suspect is described as a Black man with a light complexion who stands between 5’5″ and 5’9″ and weighs between 140 and 170 pounds. The second suspect is described as a Black man with a dark complexion who stands about 5’7″ to 6′ and weighs between 130 and 160 pounds.

Photo: FBI Richmond

According to FBI Richmond, the suspects were armed in all eight robberies with handguns which appeared to have attached optics, as well as extended magazines and color on the grips.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to these robberies is asked to call FBI Richmond at 804-261-1044.