RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — FBI Richmond has announced that a training exercise will be held early next week near its headquarters office in Richmond’s Northside.

A spokesperson for FBI Richmond said the exercise “is not being conducted in response to any ongoing world events, nor is there a known danger to the public related to this exercise.”

Residents and visitors can expect to see helicopters and personnel in the area during the training.

The exercise should not disrupt commuters, according to FBI Richmond.