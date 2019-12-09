FedEx driver seriously injured after truck runs off I-95, crashes into sign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A FedEx driver suffered serious injuries after his 1999 Freightliner FedEx box truck ran off I-95 and struck a sign Sunday night.

The driver was driving north on I-95 when he ran off the road right and crashed into a road sign. The adult male driver was taken to the hospital by a passerby.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound at Maury Street.

“Defective equipment in reference to tire tread is being considered a possible factor into the cause of the crash,” VSP said.

VSP said the driver is being treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with 8News for updates.