Breaking News
Two dead after Saturday shooting in South Boston; suspect in custody, charged with second-degree murder

FedEx driver seriously injured after truck runs off I-95, crashes into sign

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A FedEx driver suffered serious injuries after his 1999 Freightliner FedEx box truck ran off I-95 and struck a sign Sunday night.

The driver was driving north on I-95 when he ran off the road right and crashed into a road sign. The adult male driver was taken to the hospital by a passerby.

Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on I-95 northbound at Maury Street.

“Defective equipment in reference to tire tread is being considered a possible factor into the cause of the crash,” VSP said.

VSP said the driver is being treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with 8News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events