RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Feed More — a nonprofit that prepares and distributes food to community members in need in Central Virginia — broke ground for a new building on Villa Park Drive Wednesday morning.

The building will be located at 8020 Villa Park Drive in Richmond’s Northside.

A spokesperson for the organization said its service area spans 34 counties and cities and that this new building will “meet the growing and ever-changing needs of neighbors experiencing food insecurity.”

Groundbreaking event for Feed More building on Villa Park Drive in Richmond on Wednesday, Oct. 25 (Photo: Forrest Shelor/8News)

Anyone interested in finding out more about the organization can do so on Feed More’s website.