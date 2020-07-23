Feeling hot? Head to a Richmond cooling station

Richmond

cooling station in Richmond

Cooling station setup at Marshall Plaza (Photo: City of Richmond)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Beat the heat at one of the city’s cooling stations!

The City of Richmond is offering relief during the extreme heat for people who do not have cooling options.

The cooling stations at the following locations will be open on Thursday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

  • Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, 900 E. Marshall Street, Richmond, VA 
  •  4100 Hull Street, Richmond, VA

Face masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

For more information about cooling assistance services, call the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046.

